Yesterday, Meshuggah members Tomas Haake and Jens Kidman took part in a live Q&A session with fans about the band's new album, Koloss. In case you missed it, a full replay of the chat is now available online and can be seen below.

Perhaps the most exciting news to come out of the chat was a hint by the band that they will be touring in the summer with Decapitated and Baroness.

Koloss will be released March 27 via Nuclear Blast Records.