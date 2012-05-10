Video: Metallica Perform "Don't Tread on Me" for the First Time Ever

Earlier this week, we posted footage of Metallica's first-ever live performance of the Black Album closer "The Struggle Within."

Also making its debut during the band's Monday show at Synot Tip Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, was "Don't Tread on Me." Video of that performance has now surfaced online, and you can check it out below.

The band will be playing their self-titled 1991 album during their summer European tour, which includes a headlining performance at this year's Download Festival.

Metallica will play the Black Album on just one U.S. date this year, the second night of their Orion Music + More festival set to take place June 23 and 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.