Video: Metallica Perform "The Struggle Within" for the First Time Ever

Yesterday, Metallica kicked off their summer European tour at Synot Tip Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, a tour that will see them play their self-titled 1991 album — best known as The Black Album — in its entirety.

This, of course, also means that last night was the first time in the band's history that they've performed the album's closing track, "The Struggle Within," live. Fan-filmed footage of the performance has surfaced online, and you can check it out below.

Metallica will play the Black Album on just one U.S. date this year, the second night of their Orion Music + More festival set to take place on June 23 and 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.