Video: Metallica Perform "My Friend of Misery" Live in Italy

Metallica's European tour is now well under way, with the band continuing to perform their eponymous 1991 album at each stop.

Over the weekend, the band played at Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy. Good-quality footage from that night's concert has made its way online, and you can check out footage of "My Friend of Misery" as well as a bonus clip of the song "Hell and Back" from the Beyond Magnetic EP below.

"My Friend of Misery" has been performed live before this tour, although it had been a rarity in recent years.

Metallica will perform the Black Album and Ride the Lightning in full at their Orion Music + More festival, which is set to take place next month, June 23 and 24, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.