Video: Metallica Perform "My Friend of Misery" at Orion Music + More Festival

Metallica closed out the second night of their Orion Music + More festival with a performance of their self-titled 1991 album, better known to most as the "Black Album." You can now watch footage of the band performing "My Friend of Misery" from the festival below.

Following the success of their first-ever music festival (full recap), Metallica will be heading to both Canada and Mexico later this summer for more shows, before settling down to work on the follow-up to 2008's Death Magnetic (buy on iTunes).

"In the fall, we plan on concentrating a little more on writing songs and doing nothing else but just thinking about the new album," Kirk Hammett told us last month. "That should be interesting."

And for our full interview with Kirk about Orion, his new book and the new Metallica album, head here.