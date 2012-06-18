Video: Metallica Perform "The Shortest Straw" in Helsinki, Finland

Metallica have just uploaded a new clip featuring a live performance of "The Shortest Straw" at Helsinki, Finland's Sonisohere festival on June 4. Check out the clip below (The performance starts around 1:55).

Metallica recently capped off a successful run of European festivals, including a headlining performance at the U.K.'s Download festival.

This week, the guys are resting up for this weekend's Orion Music + More festival, the band's first-ever music festival that is set to take place Saturday and Sunday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

For more on the festival, check out this recent interview with Metallica guitar Kirk Hammett.