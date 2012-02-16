Video: Nikki Sixx Talks Whitney Houston on 'Piers Morgan Tonight'

Last night, Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx appeared on CNN's Piers Morgan Tonight to expound upon a controversial Tweet over the weekend.

After the death of Whitney Houston was announced over the weekend, the often outspoken bassist took to his Twitter account and wrote the following: "You know what's scummy about the music industry? Everybody all of a sudden loves you when you’re dead."

Sixx was then invited to appear on Piers Morgan Tonight to further clarify his remarks, and took the opportunity to criticize certain aspects of the music industry.

"We have a long list of artists who fall prey to enablers. I was hoping people would be saying 'we tried…we stood beside her,' and instead I'm hearing people just stood by and let her be an addict," he said. "We need to educate young artists to not fall victim [to handlers, agents, road mamagers, lawyers, etc. who continue to enable addicts in fear of losing their own revenue stream]."

You can watch full video of Nikki's appearance on the show below.