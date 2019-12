Days after the release of his first solo album, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Noel Gallagher took the stage on Letterman to perform one of his new songs, "If I Had a Gun..." You can check out video of the performance below.

Noel Gallagher is about to embark on a brief U.S. tour which will kick off at New York City's Beacon Theater on Monday, November 14.

