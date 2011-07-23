Video: Noel Gallagher Posts Trailer for "The Death of You And Me," His Debut Single

Noel Gallagher has posted a trailer for the video for his debut solo single, "The Death of You And Me," at his new website, noelgallagher.com.

The song, which will be released August 21, will be backed by another new song, "The Good Rebel."

The trailer for the video contains a piece of new music but mostly features the former Oasis guitarist joking with the promo's director, Mike Bruce, on a Los Angeles set that looks a bit like the Wild West.

"It's really hard to talk about your own music," says Gallagher in the brief trailer. "What can I say? I really like it, it's amazing."

The full video of the song will be premiered August 21 at Gallagher's site. The song is from the album Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, which will be released October 17 through his own label, Sour Mash.

The album, which was recorded in London and Los Angeles, was produced by Dave Sardy, who produced the Oasis albums Don't Believe the Truth (2005) and Dig Out Your Soul (2008).

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will be followed up in 2012 with a more experimental album made with Amorphous Androgynous.