Video: Original Kiss Members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Perform "Rock and Roll All Night"

Last night, a star-studded and hard-rocking guest list converged upon New York City's Hard Rock Café.

The occasion? The 30th-anniversary party for VH1 Classic That Metal Show co-host Eddie Trunk's radio show.

Attendees and performers included Mike Portnoy (the event's musical director), Billy Sheehan, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal of Guns N' Roses, Lita Ford, Mark Tornillo, Tony Harnell, Trixter guitarist Steve Brown, Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French, Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth of Overkill, Michael Sweet of Stryper, Scott Ian and Frank Bello of Anthrax, Geoff Tate and many more.

Late in the night, original Kiss members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss hit the stage to perform together for the first time in 13 years. Below, you can check out fan-filmed (and vertical — why do people shoot vertical videos?) clips of "Love Her All I Can" and "Rock and Roll All Night."

The lineup for "Love Her All I Can" is Thal (guitar), Ian (guitar), Bello (bass, vocals), Frehley (guitar) and Criss (drums). The lineup for "Rock And Roll All Night" is the same, with the addition of Portnoy, who joins Criss on drums.