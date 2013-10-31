Video: Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler Visit "Black Sabbath 13 3D" Maze at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

Here's one we've been saving for Halloween!

In the video below, Geezer Butler and Ozzy Osbourne visit to "Black Sabbath 13 3D," a spooky, Black Sabbath-themed maze that's part of this year's Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights.

As an added bonus, we've also included a walk-through video of "Black Sabbath 13 3D."

From the Universal Studios people:

"The new maze, based on the darkest lyrics from Black Sabbath's biggest hit songs and the only attraction at the horror event to incorporate 3D video, will also include scenes inspired by the legendary band's recently released Billboard No. 1 album, 13.

"A nightmarish landscape of doom will engulf guests as they enter "Black Sabbath: 13 3D" and traverse through horrifying graveyards, disturbing madhouses and bone-chilling battlefields."

For more information, including ticket prices and remaining dates, check out halloweenhorrornights.com.