Video: Ozzy Osbourne Plays "Crazy Train" with 10-Year-Old Guitarist Yuto Miyazawa

Here's a YouTube video — posted in 2010, it seems — of Ozzy Osbourne performing "Crazy Train" at Ozzfest with a talented 10-year-old Japanese guitarist named Yuto Miyazawa.

Miyazawa, who is 13 now, was named "The Youngest Professional Guitarist" by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2008. He also managed to perform with Les Paul before the guitar legend's death in 2009.

