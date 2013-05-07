Video: Paul McCartney Breaks Out Five Beatles Songs He's Never Played Live Before

Since Paul McCartney returned to regular touring in 1989, he's given music fans the closest thing they'd ever see to a Beatles concert.

And now in 2013, with George Harrison having passed away more than a decade ago and McCartney packing his shows with more Fab Four tunes than ever before, it's never been more true.

Saturday night in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, McCartney dusted off five "new" Beatles songs — as in, five Fab Four songs he's never performed before. Even the Beatles, who stopped touring in the summer of 1966, had never performed four of the five songs.

McCartney performed the late-1964 tune "Eight Days a Week" (which the Beatles performed only once), plus two tracks from 1967's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band — "Lovely Rita" and the John Lennon-penned "Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite." He also played "Your Mother Should Know" from Magical Mystery Tour and "All Together Now" from Yellow Submarine.

Check out the fan-filmed video below. As is always the case with fan-filmed video, we're sorry in advance about the audio (and video) quality!

To keep up with the ever-moving McCartney and his current Out There tour dates, head to his official website and Facebook page.

(NOTE: In reference to the first sentence of this story, McCartney has been touring with Wings or as a solo artist — which is basically the same thing — since the early '70s. However, after Wings' 1979 UK tour — and his January 1980 drug bust in Japan — McCartney took a 10-year vacation from touring, finally returning in 1989 in support of Flowers in the Dirt. Since then, he's been touring pretty much nonstop, which is a good thing!)

"Eight Days a Week"

"Lovely Rita"

"Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite"

"Your Mother Should Know"

"All Together Now"