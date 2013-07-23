Video: Paul McCartney, Nirvana Members Perform The Beatles' "Get Back" and "Long Tall Sally"

This past Friday night, Paul McCartney and his band were joined on stage by the former members of Nirvana — Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear (Nirvana's second guitarist for a spell) — at Seattle's Safeco Field.

The mega-band performed a few rocking songs, including "Long Tall Sally" and "Get Back," both of which you can check out in the fan-filmed videos below.

This isn't the first time McCartney has performed with the Nirvana gang. They got together at the 12.12.12 concert in New York City last year to play "Cut Me Some Slack," a new song from Grohl's Sound City project, and then regrouped a week later on Saturday Night Live to perform the same song.

McCartney played a cigar box guitar for both 2012 performances — but he stuck to his Hofner bass on July 19.

Note: If you don't think McCartney's vocals on "Long Tall Sally" (the second video below) are particularly wonderful, remember he's 71 — and he's singing the song in G, the same key in which the Beatles played and recorded the song in freakin' 1964.