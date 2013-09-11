Video: Paul McCartney Performs Impromptu Acoustic Version of "New" Single

Last month, while getting ready to hit the stage in Regina, Saskatchewan, Paul McCartney performed an impromptu version of his new single, "New."

It quickly turned into a full acoustic performance when McCartney was joined by the rest of his band for a run-through the song. Check out the video below.

New (which also is the name of McCartney's upcoming album) will be released October 15. It's available for pre-order at iTunes and Amazon.

To hear the official studio version of "New," which McCartney released August 29, head HERE.

For more about McCartney, check out his official website and Facebook page.