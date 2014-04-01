Frank Palangi Premieres New Single, "Hope"

GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of “Hope,” the new single by New York's Frank Palangi.

After releasing his first two EPs — Frank Palangi and I Am Ready — Palangi decided to self-produce his next single. “Hope” delivers a strong, inspirational message, exploring what the idea of hope means to Palangi.

“Hope” was recorded at Rivergate Studios, just outside Nashville, with Palangi handling guitar, bass and vocal duties and Michael McManus (12 Stones, Saving Abel) on drums.

It was mixed and mastered at Nashville’s Labelmix Productions by Rob Coates, who produced Palangi's last release. The track, which was influenced by Johnny Cash, Creed, Full Devil Jacket and Three Days Grace, has elements of Nineties hard rock fueled by chunky guitar riffs.

Palangi’s positivity extends beyond his music into the way he interacts with his fans. "It has been a blessing meeting great people and reaching them with my music to help them through their hard times," he says.

“Hope” is available for FREE download at CD Baby. It's also available at Amazon and iTunes.

For more about Palangi, visit frankpalangi.com and his Facebook page.