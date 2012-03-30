Video: Paul McCartney, Roger Daltrey, Ron Wood and Paul Weller Perform "Get Back" at Albert Hall

It's always nice when members of at least three of the Big Four Bands of British Rock (The Beatles, The Stones, The Who and Led Zeppelin) get together to jam on some old tunes.

It happened last night, actually, when Paul McCartney (Beatles) invited Roger Daltrey (Who) and Ron Wood (Stones) on stage to perform The Beatles' "Get Back" at London's Albert Hall.

Also invited up there to strum a first-position A chord was a Les Paul Custom-wielding Paul Weller, former frontman of The Jam, who we spoke to earlier this month.

The show was part of this year's series of Teenage Cancer Trust concerts -- and McCartney actually had to rejigger his touring schedule in order to keep his promise to Daltrey and perform.

“We almost got him last year, but he couldn’t make the date work,” Daltrey told London’s The Sun. “He said, ‘I’ll be there for you next year, Rog’ -- and here he is. He did a few extra shows in Europe to make it work, so that no one had to foot the bill of getting his show here – and that means a lot.”

Last night, McCartney also covered Jimi Hendrix's "Foxy Lady" (aka "Foxey Lady").

Check out the video of McCartney, Daltrey, Wood and Weller below.