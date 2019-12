In the video below, Guitar World's Paul Riario demos the Drum Beats + drum machine app by Ninebuzz.

Drum Beats + is a simple and fun collection of drum loops for stress-free jamming and songwriting accompaniment. No assembly required!

Ranging from 1 to 4 bars in length, these loops are great for casual practice, exploring song ideas or even live performances. Plug into hi-fi speakers for the best sound (or just play right from your device!).

For more information, visit ninebuzz.com/beatsplus.