Video: Pearl Jam and Jay-Z Perform "99 Problems"

Over the Labor Day weekend, Pearl Jam co-headlined the first-ever Made in America Festival in Philadelphia. The festival is the brainchild of rapper Jay-Z, who put together a diverse lineup that also included Run DMC, Skrillex, Drake, Dirty Projectors, Gary Clark Jr. and more.

During Pearl Jam's Sunday-night set, they were joined on stage by Jay-Z, who made frequent appearances as a guest musician and emcee throughout the weekend. The band proceeded to launch into faithful, albeit bluesier version of the rapper's guitar-laden hit, "99 Problems." You can watch fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

Pearl Jam are currently working on the follow-up to 2009's Backspacer.