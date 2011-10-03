Video: Pearl Jam Cover Pink Floyd's "Mother" on 'Late Night With Jimmy Fallon'

Who better to cap off a week of celebrating Pink Floyd on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon than Pearl Jam? Seattle's finest took the stage on Fallon this past Friday night to perform a cover of Pink Floyd's "Mother," which of course comes from their landmark double album, The Wall. You can check out video of the performance below.

Earlier in the week, Roger Waters himself joined Foo Fighters on Fallon for a rendition of "In the Flesh," also from the The Wall. You can check out video of that performance here.