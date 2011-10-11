Video: Pop Evil Post Acoustic Performance of "Monster You Made"

Michgan's Pop Evil recently took to the Last.FM studios for a special acoustic performance of their single, "Monster You Made." You can now check out footage of the performance below.

"Monster You Made" is the latest single off the band's new album, War of Angels, which was released earlier this summer.

The band just kicked off a series of shows with 3 Doors Down, which will be followed-up by a run with Puddle of Mudd. You can find the band's full tour itinerary for the remainder of 2011 below.

Pop Evil Fall/Winter 2011 Tour Dates

w/ 3 DOORS DOWN

10/11 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Coliseum

10/12 - Roanoke, VA - Roanoke Civic Center

10/14 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

10/15 - Jackson, MS - Mississippi Coliseum

10/23 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheatre

10/25 - Orem, UT - UCCU Events Center

10/28 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Arena

10/29 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater

11/1 - Rockford, IL - Rockford Metro Centre

11/2 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

11/4 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeltaPlex

11/5 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

11/6 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

11/9 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

11/10 - Amherst, MA - University of Mass

11/12 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center

11/13 - Washington, DC - Constitution Hall

w/ PUDDLE OF MUDD

11/16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s

11/17 - Des Moines, IA - People’s Court

11/24 - Louisville, KY - Phoenix Hill Tavern

11/25 - Cedar Falls, IA - The Wheelhouse

11/26 - Fargo, ND - The Venue at the Hub

11/28 - Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Civic Center

11/29 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater

12/9 – Peoria, IL – Peoria’s Expo Gardens

12/10 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

HEADLINE DATES

10/18 - Little Rock, AR - Juanita’s

10/21 - San Antonio, TX - Sunken Gardens Amphitheater (w/ Staind, Theory of a Deadman)

10/26 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre (w/ Theory of a Deadman)

11/18 - Ann Arbor, MI - Bind Pig

11/23 - Dayton, OH - McGuffy’s

12/1 - Sioux Falls, SD - Rookies

12/2 - Kearney, NE - The Garage

12/3 - Illiopolis, IL - Bunker's Bar

12/22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop (acoustic)