Video: Pop Evil Post Acoustic Performance of "Monster You Made"

Michgan's Pop Evil recently took to the Last.FM studios for a special acoustic performance of their single, "Monster You Made." You can now check out footage of the performance below.
"Monster You Made" is the latest single off the band's new album, War of Angels, which was released earlier this summer.
The band just kicked off a series of shows with 3 Doors Down, which will be followed-up by a run with Puddle of Mudd. You can find the band's full tour itinerary for the remainder of 2011 below.
Pop Evil Fall/Winter 2011 Tour Dates
- w/ 3 DOORS DOWN
- 10/11 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Coliseum
- 10/12 - Roanoke, VA - Roanoke Civic Center
- 10/14 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
- 10/15 - Jackson, MS - Mississippi Coliseum
- 10/23 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheatre
- 10/25 - Orem, UT - UCCU Events Center
- 10/28 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Arena
- 10/29 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater
- 11/1 - Rockford, IL - Rockford Metro Centre
- 11/2 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
- 11/4 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeltaPlex
- 11/5 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
- 11/6 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
- 11/9 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
- 11/10 - Amherst, MA - University of Mass
- 11/12 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center
- 11/13 - Washington, DC - Constitution Hall
w/ PUDDLE OF MUDD
11/16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s
11/17 - Des Moines, IA - People’s Court
11/24 - Louisville, KY - Phoenix Hill Tavern
11/25 - Cedar Falls, IA - The Wheelhouse
11/26 - Fargo, ND - The Venue at the Hub
11/28 - Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Civic Center
11/29 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater
12/9 – Peoria, IL – Peoria’s Expo Gardens
12/10 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
HEADLINE DATES
10/18 - Little Rock, AR - Juanita’s
10/21 - San Antonio, TX - Sunken Gardens Amphitheater (w/ Staind, Theory of a Deadman)
10/26 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre (w/ Theory of a Deadman)
11/18 - Ann Arbor, MI - Bind Pig
11/23 - Dayton, OH - McGuffy’s
12/1 - Sioux Falls, SD - Rookies
12/2 - Kearney, NE - The Garage
12/3 - Illiopolis, IL - Bunker's Bar
12/22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop (acoustic)