Video: "Rebel Yell" by Steve Stevens and Sebastian Bach at Iridium

Here's a video of Sebastian Bach and Steve Stevens performing the Billy Idol track "Rebel Yell" (which was co-written by Stevens) this past Saturday night at the Iridium in New York City.

The band at this gig consisted of Stevens (guitar), Bach (vocals), Pete Thorne (guitar), Neil Jason (bass) and Anton Fig (drums).

Says the Iridium's Ron Sturm: "They absolutely ripped through this song, as well as Aerosmith's 'Season of Wither,' Zep's 'Dazed and Confused' and others. To see this caliber band in a cozy club like Iridium is no less than thrilling."

We'll be posting one more video from this show this afternoon (Hint: It's a Van Halen cover!).