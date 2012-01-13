Video: Reunited Velvet Revolver Perform Four-Song Set

Last night, the original Velvet Revolver lineup - Slash, Scott Weiland, Dave Kushner, Matt Sorum and Duff McKagan -- took the stage together for the first time in nearly four years.

Performing as part of a benefit for the late songwriter John O'Brien, the group ripped through a quick four-song set, which included "Slither," "She Builds Quick Machines," "Sucker Train Blues" and a cover of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here." You can check out some fan-filmed footage from the show below.

Speaking to Rolling Stone recently, guitarist Dave Kushner wouldn't rule out a full-on reunion with Weiland, who was dismissed from the band in 2008. The band has been searching for a replacement ever since.

"We haven't played together in four years, and so we're really just like, 'Let's see how this goes,'" Kushner told Rolling Stone. "I know everyone's got other commitments, but I think everyone's like, 'Let's get this thing done and get through this and then we'll see.'"