Video: Revolver Golden Gods Press Conference Highlights

Footage from the official Revolver Golden Gods press conference has been posted online. It features Zakk Wylde, Alice Cooper, Mike Portnoy, Vinnie Paul and more, and you can check it out below.

The fourth annual Golden Gods Awards show is set to take place April 11 at Club Nokia in downtown Los Angeles. Performers who have been announced so far include Sixx:A.M., Marilyn Manson, Slash and Evanescence, with more to come.

Also, for the first time ever, fans around the world will be able to watch the show live via Xbox Live.

Voting is open until April 1, and you can have your say here.

Up for the Epiphone Best Guitars(s) award are Jinxx and Jake Pitts (Black Veil Brides), Zoltan Bathory and Jason Hook (Five Finger Death Punch), Willie Adler and Mark Morton (Lamb of God), Robb Flynn and Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Dave Mustaine and Chris Broderick (Megadeth) and Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu (Trivium).