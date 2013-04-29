Video: The Rolling Stones Play Surprise Show at Small Los Angeles Club

The Rolling Stones played a surprise gig at the EchoPlex, a small club in Los Angeles, this past Saturday night, April 27.

The Stones announced the gig via Twitter that afternoon, sending thousands of fans scrambling to the Echo Park neighborhood club, which holds only 700 people. Tickets were $20.

The band played for 90 minutes, a perfect warmup for their 50 and Counting tour, which starts May 3 at the Staples Center, also in LA.

Fans at the EchoPlex got an added bonus: Former Stones guitarist Mick Taylor joined the band for a few tracks. Check out the set list, an official video and a fan-filmed video below.