Video: The Saint James Society "Reflections"

ALBUMThe Saint James Society (Tee Pee)

SOUND These Austin-based rockers merge Sixties garage and Eighties post-punk to create what they dub “Pentecostal desert glam” on their self-titled debut EP. TSJS succeed in creating a dark, stoned vibe, thanks to the fuzzy, grooving lines of guitarist David DuBois and bassist/singer Brandon Burkart and hypnotic backing vocals of Elza Burkart and Candice Bertalan.

KEY TRACK “Reflections”