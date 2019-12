Rock stars kicking fans out of shows -- sure, it happens pretty often, but somehow we never get tired of watching it happen.

This time it's Sebastian Bach, who kicked an unruly fan out of a Raleigh, North Carolina, show for unknown (but probably justifiable) reasons. You can watch video from the incident -- which took place during "I Remember You" -- below.

Bach is on tour in support of his latest solo album, Kicking & Screaming, which is out on September 27 via Frontiers Records.