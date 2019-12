Last night in Prague, Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser joined Exodus on stage for a rendition of the band's classic track, "Piranha." You can check out fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

Sepultura fans may remember that Kisser and Sepultura recorded a cover version of "Piranha" back in 2002 for a covers EP titled Revolusongs.

The bands are on tour together in Europe with Destruction, Heathen and Mortal Sin as part of the Thrashfest Classics tour.