Video: Slayer Guitarist Kerry King Featured in Jagermeister Commercial

Considering they've headlined the Jägermeister Music Tour three times, it's safe to say Slayer have cemented their relationship with Germany's most famous exported liquor.

Fittingly, a new ad for Jägermeister features Slayer guitarist Kerry King in a starring role as part of the "brotherhood," along with big-wave surfer Nathan Fletcher, former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson and others.

You can watch the ad, as well as a behind-the-scenes interview with Kerry, below.

Slayer will be on the road this summer as part of the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, with Exodus guitarist Gary Holt once again filling in for the ailing Jeff Hanneman. Slayer released an official statement earlier this week detailing the severity of Hanneman's condition, while remaining hopeful that the band will be able to wrap up work on their new album sometime late in the year.