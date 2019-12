Here's some fan-filmed video of Annie Clark, better known as St. Vincent, performing a live cover of Pearl Jam's "Black" this past Saturday night at New York City's Bowery Ballroom.

The show was part of Portlandia: The Tour, as in Portlandia, the fairly decent comedy on IFC.

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder actually appears in the first episode of the show's second season -- so it all makes sense!