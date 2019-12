Steel Panther recently took part in a special Kerrang! Radio appearance in Birmingham, England, which featured a special acoustic set performed for contest winners. You can check out an acoustic performance of "17 Girls in a Row" below.

"17 Girls In a Row" is taken from the band's hilarious new album, Balls Out, which was released this fall on Universal Music.

Steel Panther are on tour in the UK with Poison and Motley Crue.