Video: Steven Tyler and Alice Cooper Cover the Beatles on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve revelers at the Mala Wailea in Hawaii were treated to something special to kick off their 2012 -- well, besides being in Hawaii.

The Wailea Beach Marriott Resort & Spa hosted a charity gig this past Saturday night that saw comedian Tom Arnold emceeing a concert featuring Alice Cooper and guests such as Weird Al Yankovic and Michael McDonald.

Among the unannounced special guests was Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, who performed a cover of the Beatles' "Come Together" with Cooper. You can check out video of the performance below.

Tyler also reportedly performed "Sweet Emotion" and "Walk This Way."