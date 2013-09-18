Video: Stray From The Path Post Trailer for New Album, 'Anonymous'

Long Island hardcore activists Stray From the Path have returned with Anonymous, an in-your-face offering further solidifying the band as one of the genre's most dynamic artists.

Anonymous is available everywhere now. Check out the official trailer video, featuring sections of all the songs off the new effort, below.

Also, check out the stunning new video for “Badge & A Bullet” right HERE.

Stray From the Path just completed a successful run across North America this summer on the “AllStars” Tour and will now set their sights on another US run this fall, headlining their own trek, with Backtrack, Gideon, No Bragging Rights and Rescuer rounding out the package.

The tour kicks off October 3. Check out the dates below or visit their Facebook page.