Video: Temple of the Dog Reunion at Pearl Jam 20th Anniversary Show

Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell joined Pearl Jam on stage this past Saturday for a four-song set of Temple of the Dog classics. You can check out video below.

Pearl Jam are currently celebrating their 20th anniversary, which includes the include the release of a documentary, titled Pearl Jam Twenty, along with a book of the same name and a soundtrack album.

The soundtrack to Pearl Jam's documentary will include B-sides, demos and rare live recordings. You can find the full track-listing for the two-disc set here.

Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of the band's debut album, Ten, one of the most influential albums to come out of the grunge movement. You can check out a full retrospective on the making of Ten at this location.