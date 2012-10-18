Video: Thomas Zwijsen Performs a Classic Arrangement of Iron Maiden's "The Evil That Men Do"

In January of next year, Dutch guitarist Thomas Zwijsen will release Nylon Maiden, an album featuring classical-guitar arrangements of 11 classic songs by Iron Maiden, many of which have gone viral on YouTube.

Ahead of the release, Zwijsen will release a single featuring two non-album tracks — "The Evil That Men Do" and "Run to the Hills" — on November 26. An official video for "The Evil That Men Do" has just been released, and can be seen below.

Guesting on the album will be former Maiden vocalist Blayze Bayley, who sings on a new arrangement of "The Clansman" from the album Virtual XI.

Nylon Maiden is available for pre-order at this location.