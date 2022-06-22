Watch classical guitarist Thomas Zwijsen cover Iron Maiden’s epic Senjutsu album in its entirety on nylon-string guitar

Dutch classical guitar virtuoso Thomas Zwijsen – the man behind the Nylon Maiden albums – has shared his latest masterwork, a full nylon-string re-working of Iron Maiden’s 2021 album Senjutsu.

The latest collection once again proves the strengths of both Maiden’s writing and Zwijsen’s knack for complex, classical adaptations – deftly melding the original rhythmic, lead and melodic elements into successful nylon-string compositions.

It’s a genuinely stunning accomplishment, and the crisp playing and spacious-yet-lush arrangements on seven-minute epics like Lost In A Lost World show an incredible ear at work. And he still gets the riffs in.

Of course, this being a YouTube project first and foremost, it is all available with a video backdrop of some appropriately Spanish scenery – complete with dusty roads, dog cameos and some great string accompaniment from YouTube violinist Wiki Violin. There’s even a samurai who drops in periodically.

As a guitarist who studied at both the Netherlands ArtEZ and CodArts schools, Zwijsen has some form in this area. He has previously recorded five albums of Iron Maiden classical covers under the Nylon Maiden banner, alongside a wider selection of material from rock and metal, and has worked extensively with former Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley.

Zwijsen has also collaborated on a number of signature guitars with forward-thinking nylon-string luthier Ortega, including the TZSM-3 (opens in new tab), which features a solid Canadian spruce top, spalted maple back and sides and a satin-finished mahogany neck.

For more information on his activities, head over to Thomas Zwijsen.