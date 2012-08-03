Video: 'Tight' Mockumentary Follows Four Porn Stars Who Form an All-Girl Rock Band

Tight -- a mockumentary about four adult performers who form an all-girl rock band -- is coming to DVD September 25.

The film follows Monica Mayhem, Tuesday Cross, Alicia Andrews and Layla Labelle as they temporarily take leave of the adult industry and try to make it as musicians, sweating it out in the clubs under the management of one of the biggest names in the adult industry (and former Charlie Sheen Goddess), Bree Olson.

“The biggest challenge a porn star band faces is being taken seriously,” Olsen says. “These are very talented musicians but not everyone is willing to give them a chance.”

Tight (the band) competed and won on Howard Stern’s XXX Factor talent competition in April. A new lead singer, Kelley Jean, recently replaced Mayhem. Tight is headed on tour soon, just in time for the release of the DVD and the band’s new single, "Down to the Bottom," which is available here.

Tight (the DVD) is loaded with extras, including deleted scenes, bonus videos, unseen concert footage, galleries, trailers and four pages of liner notes. It's available for pre-order here.