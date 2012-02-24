Video: Tom Morello Answers Fan Questions on Learning Guitar, Rage Against the Machine and More

Tom Morello has just posted the latest installment of "The Nightwatchman Speaks," a video series in which he answers fan questions on a variety of topics.

In this edition, Tom gives a great piece of advice on how to balance learning music theory with finding your individual voice, and details how he fell in with the East L.A. rock scene in the early '90s.

Watch the video below for these answers and more, including finding out if he ever gets annoyed by all the Rage Against the Machine questions (Hint: Yes.)