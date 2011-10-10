Video: Tom Morello Performs at Occupy LA Protests

Last week, protesters from the Occupy Wall Street (or, #OccupyWallStreet) campaign got a special treat and a little relief from the harsh realities of sleeping in a park in New York City in the form of musical performances by Jeff Mangum and Talib Kweli.

As the protests have recently expanded to other major cities, it was only a matter of time before other musical acts got on board, and it should come as no surprise that Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is among them.

Check out this video of Tom performing a solo acoustic set outside City Hall in Los Angeles.