This may come as a bit of a surprise, but Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is actually a pretty politically minded fellow.

Jokes aside, Morello made an appearance on HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher this past Friday night, where he joined Bill's celebrity panel to cover a number of topics, not the least of which is his new album, World Wide Rebel Song2.

You can check out video from Tom's appearance on Real Time, which also includes notorious filmmaker Michael Moore, below.

Ep. 225: September 23, 2011 - Overtime