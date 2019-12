AXS TV will air a live Kiss concert from Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday, June 20.

The live broadcast will take place 3 p.m. ET/noon PT, with an encore presentation 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

This is the first time US audiences will see Kiss' new spider stage and pyros in a full concert. Click HERE for more info, and be sure to check out the video trailer below.