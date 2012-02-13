Video: Trailer for Dave Grohl's 'Sound City' Documentary Now Available

Over the weekend, Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl launched a website for his upcoming documentary on Sound City Studios, where Nirvana recorded Nevermind. A trailer for the film, which is simply titled Sound City can be seen below.

"When Sound City closed last year, it was a very sad day. That place was like a church," Grohl told Rolling Stone last month. "The list of people that recorded there reads like a virtual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Cheap Trick, Slayer, Rage Against the Machine, Weezer, Metallica -- and Nirvana."

To celebrate the legacy of the studio, Grohl invited an eclectic cast of musicians down to record a series of special jam sessions. So far, we know the list includes Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini of Ratt and Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen.

Some other names we could make out from the trailer: Trent Reznor, Brad Wilk (Rage Against the Machine), Josh Homme, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, Lars Ulrich, Stevie Nicks.

"We recorded Nevermind there back in 1991. That funky old place had the best drum room in world. The drum sound at the beginning of 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' — that's Sound City. I decided to make a film about that feeling you get when you put five guys in a room, hit 'record' and the hair on the back of your neck stands up.Expect some epic jam sessions."

For more info, head to soundcitymovie.com.