Video: Van Halen Play "Hang 'Em High" in Boston

On the road in support of their new album, A Different Kind of Truth, Van Halen are continuing to break out the deep cuts, much to the delight of hardcore fans.

Last night in Boston, the band treated fans to a rare performance of "Hang 'Em High" from 1982's Diver Down. Check out the footage below.

A couple weeks back, Van Halen performed "The Full Bug" — also from Diver Down — for the first time since 1983. You can see the footage here.

A Different Kind of Truth was released on February 7.

