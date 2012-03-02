Video: Van Halen Play "The Full Bug" Live for the First Time Since 1983 at Madison Square Garden

Van Halen are digging deep into their back catalog on their current tour. They even broke out "The Full Bug" last night at New York's Madison Square Garden, marking the first time the Diver Down track has been performed live since 1983.

You can see fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

You can also read Guitar World writer Chris Gill's full review of the band's February 28 show here.

Eddie, Dave and co. are on tour in support of their latest album, A Different Kind of Truth, which landed at No. 2 on the Billboard charts upon its release.

