Video: Van Halen Post Time-Lapse Footage of New Album Billboard

Van Halen have just posted a cool time-lapse video of a new billboard going up in an undisclosed location that features the artwork for their new album, A Different Kind of Truth. Check it out below!

A Different Kind of Truth is out on February 7 via Interscope Records, and features the band's first new material with singer David Lee Roth since 1996 (their first album with him since 1984.)

Roth recently spoke to the L.A. Times about the band's new album, and made it clear that Van Halen aren't doing another album for the money, but for the love of music.

"Are there second chances? I don't know, Mr. Faulkner, I'm tending to agree with you: No," he said. "We've managed to stretch our adolescence like a Chiclet to the moon and maintained the respectful dignities along the way that got us on that turnpike up in the first place. We love what we do for a living. Even in our wildest, most beer-soaked days we never missed rehearsal."