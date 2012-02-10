Video: Van Halen Release Commercial for 'A Different Kind of Truth'

A new commercial for Van Halen's new album, A Different Kind of Truth, has been airing all this week, and you can watch it below.

A Different Kind of Truth was released this past Tuesday and is expected to become the group's sixth No. 1 album in the U.S. Current projections have the album selling between 180,000 and 200,000 in its first week.

