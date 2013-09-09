Video: Watch the Commercial for Zakk Wylde's New Valhalla Java Coffee

Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde has teamed up with Death Wish Coffee Company ("The World’s Strongest Coffee") to create Valhalla Java coffee.

From a press release:

"Move over, 5 Hour Energy — and watch out, Rockstar. Zakk Wylde’s Valhalla Java is waking up the world in a big way.

"The fair trade, organic, all-natural dark roast coffee is ultra-caffeinated and proven to keep drinkers awake without the addition of any potentially harmful additives present in many energy drinks. This masterful artisan roast promises to make sleepiness a thing of the past."

For more information (and to order) Valhalla Java, head HERE.

And be sure to check out the new commercial below! Also, be sure to check out the packing (front and back) in the photo gallery below the video.