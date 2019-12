During the recording process for their new album, France's Gojira released a handful of videos documenting the making of the follow-up to 2008's The Way of All Flesh.

The band have no assembled the videos together, creating a seven-minute feature on the making of their new album, L'Enfant Sauvage (album art and track listing here. Watch it below.

The French extreme metal titans will release L'Enfant Sauvage on June 26 via their new label home, Roadrunner Records.