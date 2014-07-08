Led Zeppelin Rock the Royal Albert Hall in 1970 — Video

In the mood for a complete vintage Led Zeppelin concert, drum solo and all? So are we!

Check out this complete January 1970 show filmed at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The lengthy clip, which was posted to YouTube in early 2012, shows the band at their high-flying best. Jimmy Page coaxes a host of sounds out of his Gibson Les Paul; even the ol' violin bow makes an appearance or two.

Of course, Led Zeppelin fans will recognize this show, since it appears on a 2003 release called Led Zeppelin DVD.

"We were never really part of the pop scene," Page said in a statement in 2003. "It was never what Led Zeppelin was supposed to be about. Our thing was playing live. In that sense, Zeppelin was very much an underground band. The fact that it became as successful as it did was something that was almost out of our control. We actually shunned commercialism, which is why so little official footage of the band has ever been seen before."

Here's the clip's complete track listing, along with start times and songwriting credits:

00:27 "We're Gonna Groove" (James A. Bethea, Ben E. King)

03:40 "I Can't Quit You Baby" (Willie Dixon)

10:36 "Dazed and Confused" (Jimmy Page)

26:09 "White Summer" (Page)

38:32 "What Is and What Should Never Be" (Page, Robert Plant)

43:11 "How Many More Times" (John Bonham, John Paul Jones, Page)

1:03:28 "Moby Dick" (Bonham, Jones, Page)

1:18:49 "Whole Lotta Love" (Bonham, Dixon, Jones, Page, Plant)

1:25:13 "Communication Breakdown" (Bonham, Jones, Page)

1:29:29 "C'mon Everybody" (Jerry Capehart, Eddie Cochran)

1:32:00 "Somethin' Else" (Bob Cochran, Sharon Sheeley)

1:34:10 "Bring It On Home" (Bonham, Dixon, Jones, Page, Plant)