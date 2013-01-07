Video: William Shatner Roasts Zakk Wylde

When William Shatner needed some guitars for a cover of Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" for his Seeking Major Tom album, he turned to none other than Ozzy's longtime ax-man Zakk Wylde for a little help.

And how did Shatner repay the Bearded One? By ripping him a new one at least year's Rock and Roll Roast of Zakk Wylde. Check out Shatner's roast video below!

Want to attend the live taping of this year's Rock and Roll Roast of Dee Snider on Thursday, January 24, at the Grove in Anaheim, California? The Roast is open to the public this year and will air live on AXS TV at midnight ET (9 p.m. PT).

A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares, a nonprofit organization of The Recording Academy that provides emergency financial assistance and addiction recovery resources to music people in need. Snider was recently named one of the 100 greatest living rock stars by Revolver.

